APA (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Gap Down to $37.58

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.58, but opened at $35.70. APA shares last traded at $35.31, with a volume of 64,925 shares traded.

APA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of APA from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. APA’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

