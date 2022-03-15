APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Acquires 12,353 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,353 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.8% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

VTIP stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.79. The stock had a trading volume of 25,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,103. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.84. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $52.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.958 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

