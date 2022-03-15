Aphria (TSE:APHA) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA – Get Rating) was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$16.41 and last traded at C$16.55. Approximately 9,609,357 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 6,161,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.53.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of -8.23.
Aphria Company Profile (TSE:APHA)
Featured Stories
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.