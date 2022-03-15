Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years.
AFT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.33. 159,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,186. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11.
About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (Get Rating)
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (AFT)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.