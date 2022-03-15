Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Appian worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Appian by 125.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,521,000 after purchasing an additional 750,090 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Appian by 148.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 111,476 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Appian during the third quarter worth approximately $9,251,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Appian by 284.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 45,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Appian by 57.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. Appian Co. has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $176.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.82.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APPN. Barclays decreased their target price on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $2,663,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 397,850 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,724. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

