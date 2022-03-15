Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Benin Management CORP’s 2nd Largest Position

Benin Management CORP lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 7.1% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 34,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $150.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.13. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

