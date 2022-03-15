Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Key Financial Inc’s Largest Position

Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 8.3% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

Apple stock opened at $150.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.13. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.