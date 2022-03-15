Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Orser Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,711 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.8% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

Shares of AAPL opened at $150.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.