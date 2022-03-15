Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Veriti Management LLC’s Largest Position

Veriti Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,683 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.8% of Veriti Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.33 and its 200-day moving average is $160.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

