AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $43.08

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.08 and last traded at $44.05, with a volume of 1611936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.55.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 629.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

