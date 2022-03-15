AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of AptarGroup worth $15,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

NYSE:ATR traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $116.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.60. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.66. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

AptarGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.