Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 845 to GBX 670. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aptitude Software Group traded as low as GBX 300 ($3.90) and last traded at GBX 305 ($3.97), with a volume of 1512281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 400 ($5.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £174.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 497.17.

Get Aptitude Software Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. Aptitude Software Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41%.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing general ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.