Aptose Biosciences (APS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post earnings of C($0.23) per share for the quarter.

APS opened at C$1.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.46. The firm has a market cap of C$118.30 million and a PE ratio of -1.66. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$9.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

