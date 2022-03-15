Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
APTO stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $94.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.50.
In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director Erich Platzer purchased 270,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $315,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 297,822 shares of company stock worth $350,361. Corporate insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
