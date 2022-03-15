Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Aravive reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 156%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aravive.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of ARAV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.95. 42,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,502. Aravive has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aravive by 128.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Aravive by 204.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 128,610 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aravive by 29.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aravive during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

