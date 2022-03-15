Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Shares Up 0.3%

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.61 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.55 ($0.05). 9,630,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 8,720,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.54 ($0.05).

The firm has a market capitalization of £41.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18.

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of natural resource projects primarily in Africa. The company's principal assets are the Zamsort copper project covering an area of 408 square kilometers; and the Zaco copper project comprising an area of 469 square kilometers located in northwest Zambia.

