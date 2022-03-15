Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Shares Up 0.3%

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.61 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.55 ($0.05). 9,630,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 8,720,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.54 ($0.05).
The firm has a market capitalization of £41.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18.
About Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM)
