ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.20.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on MT shares. AlphaValue upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($51.65) to €45.00 ($49.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
Shares of NYSE MT opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.01.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.86%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile (Get Rating)
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
