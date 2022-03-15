ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MT shares. AlphaValue upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($51.65) to €45.00 ($49.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.01.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.54. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

