Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading 13.7% Higher

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) traded up 13.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31. 88,497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,980,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39.

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 163,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $486,797.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 249,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $772,337.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 541,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,395.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,853,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,306,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568,451 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,444,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,391,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

