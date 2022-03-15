Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,200,034 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,048 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.08% of Archrock worth $26,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AROC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Archrock by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,103,256 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Archrock by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,045,188 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,123,000 after acquiring an additional 24,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Archrock by 3,544.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 645,295 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Archrock by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock stock opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 1.88. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 305.28%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

