Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Trading Down 5.3%

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) shares were down 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.48 and last traded at $22.51. Approximately 44,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 933,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arconic in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.85). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arconic in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

