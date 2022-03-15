Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 13,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 35,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.

Ardea Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARRRF)

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP) located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia that comprises nickel and cobalt mineral resources, and nickel sulphide and gold prospects; and Bardoc Tectonic Zone Gold Project, which has nickel sulphide prospects.

