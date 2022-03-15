Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:ARDC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 126,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,600. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $16.66.

In related news, Director John Joseph Shaw purchased 4,000 shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 30,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 53,967 shares in the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

