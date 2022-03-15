Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading Down 1.4%

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 27,722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 92,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The stock has a market cap of C$23.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.41.

Get Argentina Lithium & Energy alerts:

Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile (CVE:LIT)

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. It holds a 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 25,500 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.