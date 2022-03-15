Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading Down 1.4%

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 27,722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 92,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
The stock has a market cap of C$23.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.41.
Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile (CVE:LIT)
Further Reading
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.