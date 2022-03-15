Argon Price Hits $0.0072 on Top Exchanges (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, Argon has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Argon has a market capitalization of $517,357.80 and approximately $59,121.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00044904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.44 or 0.06552634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,827.37 or 1.00030418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00040802 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 80,950,331 coins and its circulating supply is 72,138,360 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.