Argon Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $68,432.00 (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 15th. Argon has a market capitalization of $520,559.62 and approximately $68,432.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Argon has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00044880 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,717.02 or 0.06597868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,959.86 or 0.99464785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00039659 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 80,950,331 coins and its circulating supply is 72,138,360 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

