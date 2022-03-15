Argon Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, Argon has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Argon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Argon has a market capitalization of $517,357.80 and $59,121.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 80,950,331 coins and its circulating supply is 72,138,360 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

