ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Trading Down 1.9%

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Rating) was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 134,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 244,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$47.73 million and a P/E ratio of -6.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64.

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of digital human holograms and content worldwide. The company's patented technology allows for the capture, transmission, and display of the digital human holograms delivered to either an in-person or online audience, which are beamed onto virtually any stage in the world and displayed live for two-way interaction with an audience.

