Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,722 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.2% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 104,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 205,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 553,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $104.40. 566,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,503,403. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.90. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.58 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

