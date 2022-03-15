Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,678 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.65. 14,882,940 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.01.

