Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.7% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,929,000 after purchasing an additional 16,054 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded up $7.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,229,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,551,797. The business has a 50-day moving average of $356.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $307.39 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.