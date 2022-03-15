Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,270 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.1% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.46. 254,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,041. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.30. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.