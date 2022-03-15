Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $10.36 Million Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the quarter. VanEck Agribusiness ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $10,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 26,006 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,615,000 after purchasing an additional 31,465 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MOO traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $97.81. 2,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,076. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.99. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $99.98.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.