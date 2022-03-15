Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $54.86 Million Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,018,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,788 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 11.0% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $54,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,804,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,870,000 after purchasing an additional 191,124 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 649.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,088,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,036,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,254,000 after acquiring an additional 81,417 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,674,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,515,000 after acquiring an additional 246,425 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,908.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,446 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $51.81. The company had a trading volume of 59,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,738. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

