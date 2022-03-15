Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $73.81 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,456 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 14.8% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $73,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of IJH traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $256.46. 105,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,300. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $247.37 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

