Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $8.53 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF makes up about 1.7% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $8,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.71. 428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,006. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.73. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.22 and a fifty-two week high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

