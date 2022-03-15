Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 3.5% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $17,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after acquiring an additional 696,922 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after buying an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,745,000 after buying an additional 110,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,324,000 after buying an additional 396,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,820,000 after buying an additional 276,454 shares in the last quarter.

MUB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.26. The company had a trading volume of 149,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,132. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

