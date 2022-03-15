Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,285 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.76. 126,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,316. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $67.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.71.

