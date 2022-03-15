Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Sells 34,851 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,851 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $73.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,272,633 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average of $76.57. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

