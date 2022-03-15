Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,289 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 120,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 40,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $424.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,468,488. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $385.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $447.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

