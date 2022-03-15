Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Buys 19,912 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,912 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.1% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$110.26 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,766,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,615. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.40. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.23 and a 1 year high of $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

