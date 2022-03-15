Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Grows Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz makes up about 0.9% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,324,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,157,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 195.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KHC. TheStreet lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

