Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,391 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 2.3% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.76. 20,474,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,165,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

