Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Reduces Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,273 shares during the period. Phillips 66 Partners comprises approximately 3.0% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 34.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 37.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3,139.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

In other news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $72,272.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PSXP traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.01. 311,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,996. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $46.25.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $503.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 41.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 117.85%.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

