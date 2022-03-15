Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,541 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 26,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 78,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPC traded down $2.26 on Tuesday, reaching $74.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,871,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,344,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.07. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $81.39.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

