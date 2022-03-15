Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) by 285.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,590 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of Arko worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arko by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,652,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435,041 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Arko by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,920,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,598,000 after purchasing an additional 28,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arko by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 573,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arko by 1,904.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 910,308 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arko by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 46,570 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arko stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. Arko Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.13.

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Arko had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

