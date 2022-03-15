Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 13.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 52.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Shares of AHH opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.24, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 4.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 400.02%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

