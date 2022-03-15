Arweave 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $39.75 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $29.80 or 0.00075592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $995.26 million and $39.75 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00013011 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

