Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Shares Down 13.4%

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 13.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 3,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60.

Get Aryzta alerts:

About Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY)

Aryzta AG engages in the production and distribution of baked goods. Its brands include La Brea Bakery, Otis Spunkmeyer and Cuisine De France. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aryzta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aryzta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.