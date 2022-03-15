Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Raised to $193.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $190.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 88.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.36.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $102.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.88. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $96.97 and a 52-week high of $178.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,453 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,557,000 after acquiring an additional 581,559 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,832,000 after acquiring an additional 510,971 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,123,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.8% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,781,000 after acquiring an additional 256,216 shares during the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.