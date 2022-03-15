Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Raised to Hold at Peel Hunt

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASHTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,900 ($63.72) to GBX 4,950 ($64.37) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,626.50.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Shares of ASHTY stock opened at $266.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.22. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $232.14 and a one year high of $349.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.